Small business in Copperas Cove closes amid economy, inflation

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Inflation is impacting businesses on a national and local level — for Grill Country Texas BBQ, Co-Owner Jeff Krenzer, says they couldn’t afford to stay open.

“It’s sad. It makes a lot of people struggle, especially small businesses,” Krenzer said.

“It’s not a corporation — it's not like small businesses have a big bank account to fall back on. With everything constantly going up in price, it crushes small businesses.”

The restaurant was open for a little less than a year.

Despite help from local neighbors, Fred Welch with the Economic Development Corporation, says it takes at least three to five years to get a business on its feet in the Central Texas community.

“Smaller businesses have a higher mortality rate, but we’ve made a great effort in working with those small business owners to create an incubator atmosphere,” Welch said.

The Economic Development Corporation has offered incentives to small businesses like pop-up events and strategic planning.

Welch says locally owned spots are the backbone of any community, adding that he is sad to see Grill Country Texas BBQ close.

“We were here when Jeff first got started and worked hard to help encourage him, his family and friends to come there," he said.

"It has been a trying economy — it’s been particularly hard on a lot of small businesses."

While they were only open for a short time, Welch said they made a lasting impact on the community.

As Krenzer looks back on it, he says Central Texans gave just as much back to him.

“We tried our best — it is what it is," he said,

"I do appreciate the support we did get — it meant a lot to us and it was quite an experience, but all good things must come to an end."

The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce posted a heartfelt goodbye on Facebook, writing in part, “It has been more than just a place to eat. It’s been a gathering spot for families, friends and BBQ lovers alike.”

Grill Country Texas BBQ officially closed on September 1.

Follow Allison on social media!