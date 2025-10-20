COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — With Election Day just two weeks away, voters in Copperas Cove are preparing to fill several local positions, including Place 3 on the Copperas Cove ISD school board.

'One district city': A look at Copperas Cove ISD school board election

Two candidates – Leah Elmore and Samantha Wilson – are running for the same seat, each hoping to help shape the future of education in the community.

“This is a one district city," Elmore said. "We only have one school district here and the better we make that district, the better we make the community."

“I've said from the very beginning, that I am not running against Ms. Leah. I'm just running for a position. I believe that the two of us want what's best for the city of Coppers Cove and the children and the teachers and the community,” Wilson added.

Both candidates said they are focused on strengthening Copperas Cove schools and supporting students, staff, and families.

“The bond – that the facilities, the capacity at the schools, the ability to learn in a safe, healthy, clean environment for teachers and students – that is so important. The longer we wait, the worse things are going to be for the school and for the board because they're going to have to try and stretch a dollar,” Elmore said.

“One thing that I'm trying to just inspire, the people in our community to do, is be parents that are involved. I believe that education should be a partnership with our educators, our administration, and then also our parents,” Wilson said.

As Election Day approaches on Nov. 4, both candidates are encouraging residents to get out and vote.

“Knowing that there's someone that you can vote for that you, face to face in the community can talk to, I think is so important. Which is why I almost think it's more important to vote at these local levels than it is at a big level, just because it impacts you so much closer,” Wilson said.

“CCISD is the largest employer in the City of Copperas Cove, so if you don't want to come out and vote for your school board, you're missing the picture. It is important. You may not see the members, you may not know who they are, but you need to know that they are working for the best of the city, for the children, for the staff, for the community,” Elmore said.

