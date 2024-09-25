No-new-revenue tax rate election on November ballot in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Although the proposed tax rate for this year is a 1.16-cent decrease from last year, a no-new-revenue tax rate election is required. Local leaders adopted a tax rate over the voter-approved tax rate.

“Typically, the voter approval rate is higher than the no-new-revenue tax rate, but because the city’s debt service payments — the second portion of the tax rate — is decreasing next year, that voter approval is below our no-new-revenue tax rate,” City Manager, Ryan Haverlah, said.

Last year, the tax rate was $0.6727 per $100 of home value — this year, it is proposed at $0.661043 cents per $100.

The reason is to make police and firefighter salaries more competitive compared to surrounding areas. Most residents said they will be supporting it come November 5.

“We need the police and we need the fire department,” Louis Hill, a resident, said.

“When I joined the Copperas Cove Police Department in 2005, even after you got through the academy, the pay was only $18 an hour — a lot of officers would get trained here, then go to other places for better pay and higher benefits.”

“They deserve it, and they work very hard for what they do,” said another resident, Carol Bruce.

In addition to police and firefighter salaries, is maintaining public services.

“That’s going to include any general government services. Primarily, police and fire services make up 61% of our general fund budget," Haverlah said.

"Then there are other services, like parks and recreation, the library, and public works. All of those costs are funded through Texas."

Still, the tax rate continues to go down year after year — while local leaders can’t say if they support or oppose the proposition, Haverlah encouraged residents to go to the polls and vote.

“Register to vote and please go vote for or against this proposition,” Haverlah said.

The next two town hall meetings are on October 7 and 19 — they will be held at the Civic Center.

The last day to register to vote is October 7 — early voting begins October 21.

