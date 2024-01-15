'It's always been on my heart to serve': Volunteers beautify Copperas Cove for MLK Day of Service

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — More than 100 volunteers came out Saturday afternoon for a day of service picking up trash and painting a mural. Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and Killeen's Mission Complete teamed up in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



Volunteers spread out along Avenue D filling bags with trash.

Anyone who showed up was also able to add a splash of color to an eclipse themed mural.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“Wherever we live, we need a little bit of TLC, right? A little bit of work,” said Juanita Myers.

A little bit of work to make change in your hometown.

“As a disabled combat veteran myself, I served for 6 and a half years in the united states Army. It’s always been on my heart to serve,” Myers said.

Mission complete and keep Copperas Cove beautiful came together ahead Martin Luther King Jr. Day to beautify Copperas Cove.

“It’s humbling because you know, I remember learning about Martin Luther King Jr. as a child and to be able to put on an event where we’re making a difference in our community. It’s breathless,” said Roxanne Flores.

Volunteers spread out along Avenue D filling bags with trash, but that wasn’t all.

“A lot of times people think beatification, they think gardens, and they think trash pickup, but it’s so much more, it’s doing outreach in your community, and it’s doing a mural that people will have that Instagram social media moment,”

Anyone and everyone picked up a brush, adding their own splash of color to a mural.

“So, our mural is eclipse themed for the upcoming festival in April. But we drew inspiration from the last Eclipse that occurred in this area—So we wanted to incorporate a lot of brighter colors that you find in Native American Art, and that was our main inspiration,” said Crystal Owens.

Flores said you only need a small moment to make a big change.

“I always have people tell me well, I don’t have enough time. I don’t need your whole day. I just need5 minutes. Five minutes to go out and pick up trash. Five minutes and you can make a difference in your community,” said Flores.