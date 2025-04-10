House Creek Elementary in Copperas Cove earns 2024 educational results partnership honor roll recognition

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — House Creek Elementary in Copperas Cove has earned another national recognition. It was named to the Educational Results Partnership’s 2024 Honor Roll with a STAR-level designation.

The award highlights the school’s success in closing achievement gaps, particularly among historically disadvantaged and higher-poverty student populations in Texas.

“At House Creek, we are dedicated to bridging the achievement gap and ensuring academic success for all students,” Principal Carolyn Jackson said. “We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2024 Honor Roll school. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, and community.”

The award is based on state testing data, specifically focusing on “Masters Grade Level” scores for each campus and district. In 2024, only 12% of Texas campuses received the honor, positioning House Creek among the state's top performers.

“House Creek has set the standard for excellence in Copperas Cove ISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins. “I’m incredibly proud of our students and staff for their commitment to a high-quality education. We look forward to more recognitions like this in the future.”

The Educational Results Partnership categorizes schools into two levels: STAR for campuses with 33% or more of their student body economically disadvantaged, and Scholar for those with fewer than 33% in that category.

This is the second consecutive year of national recognition for House Creek.