COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a church fire at First Baptist on Monday night.

The crew was able to contain the flames to the building’s foyer successfully.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 10:07 p.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. While the blaze was limited to the foyer, nearby areas sustained smoke damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.