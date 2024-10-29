Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating hit-and-run incident

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle and a black Dodge Ram truck at the North 7th Street and West Avenue B intersection.

Officers then started gathering evidence and seeking witnesses to help identify the vehicle and driver involved.

The incident happened on October 18, 2024, but an arrest wasn’t made until October 28.

According to witnesses, the truck failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign, pulling into the intersection and into the path of the oncoming motorcycle, which then collided with the pickup’s driver’s side. The motorcycle operator only suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

On October 28, 2024, the department shared dashcam footage from a witness on social media, seeking public assistance in identifying the truck’s driver.

Later that day, Brandon Bedell Rogers turned himself in and was charged with an Accident Involving Injury, as well as an outstanding warrant from an outside agency.

On October 29, Rogers was arraigned by Justice of the Peace F.W. “Bill” Price and received a total bond of $10,000, set at $5,000 per charge.

The Copperas Cove Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

The department is committed to ensuring accountability and is actively working to resolve this case.

