Copperas Cove plans to change street name in honor of 'Big Joe' Lombardi

“Big Joe” Lombardi, who passed away in March of 2023, spent 45 years as a voice that generations grew up hearing at Bulldawg football games.

”Joe Lombardi was more that just a resident or coach, he was the heartbeat of Copperas Cove,” said a Copperas Cove resident at a recent City Council meeting.

The city is now considering renaming Sunny Avenue after the “Big Joe.”

Traveling down Sunny Avenue, it runs right into Bulldawg Stadium where “Big Joe” spent decades calling plays.

The council was only able to direct the City Manager to get the paperwork for the name change for a later vote.

One council member says it’s merely a formality.

”They all supported bringing it back to the council in the form of an ordinance,” said Jack Smith, Copperas Cove City Councilman.

“Which, would then, make it legal.”

Friends and family are one step closer to seeing “Big Joe” honored in some kind of way.

”I’m feeling grateful and thankful for the City Manager, the City Council, and for Councilman Jack Smith who asked that this be put on the agenda,” said “Big Joe’s” wife Sherry Hoffpauir at the recent City Council meeting.

”He was so proud of Copperas Cove — thank you all for loving Joe and thank you for considering this,” said Hoffpauir at the meeting.

”This would be a warm sentiment for Joe,” said a Copperas Cove resident at the meeting.

”Honoring a true legend, thank you,” said another.

A man who was happy to be the voice of Bulldawg sports as he expressed to 25 News in 2017.

“When you have a chance to see great athletes play, it makes you feel good,” said “Big Joe” in 2017.