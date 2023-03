KXXV Staff Report

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Joe Lombardi, the voice of Copperas Cove sports for decades, died Thursday.

Known by many in Central Texas as “Big Joe” Lombardi, he lived in Copperas Cove for more than 45 years.

Lombardi loved sports, especially the Bulldawgs and Dallas Cowboys.

KXXV featured “Big Joe” in a 2018 article. CLICK here for more.

25 News will provide additional information, including for the funeral services, as it becomes available.