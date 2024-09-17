Copperas Cove ISD superintendent achievements, legacy amid retirement announcement

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Dr. Joe Burns started his career as an 8th grade science teacher. More than 30 years later, he is retiring as the Copperas Cove ISD superintendent.

Since 2012, Burns has served students and staff in our community. Now, he said it’s time to focus on a different role in life.

“My family has followed me all over Texas while I've been working. It's time for me to focus on family, spend time with them, doing things that they want to do, and taking time to enjoy the simpler things that life may bring,” Burns said.

Burns is leaving behind a strong foundation for CCISD. Under Burns leadership, STARR scores have improved, district facilities have been upgraded, and their tax rate has consistently gone down for the last six years.

“The district's in a great place – financially, accountability wise – we're in phenomenal shape,” Burns said.

He also made an impact on a personal level. For more than a decade, Jim Shuck and Amanda Crawley, worked closely with Burns.

Shuck and Crawley said they wouldn’t be where they are today without him guiding, supporting, and believing in them.

“He sees the potential in all of us. I'll say that he has pushed us in our career and really encouraged us to take that next step,” Crawley said.

“He does what's in the best interest of kids. That's always been his guiding principle. We're going to always think about kids first. He makes that very clear, that's what's going to be guiding us,” Shuck said.

Now, Burns will be closing one chapter, to open another. As he looks back on his time in education, that’s the one thing he said he will miss most – the students.

“I apologize for getting emotional. I love the kids. I love to see them. I love that I've been here long enough to see them start kindergarten and graduate and walk the stage,” Burns said.

“Kids are phenomenal, because within each and every one of those little folks, there is tremendous potential to change the world.”

On Monday, the board held a special meeting to discuss the next steps in finding the next superintendent.

Dr. Burns will remain in his position until the end of this semester.

