Copperas Cove ISD posts strong state test scores, outpaces state in 13 exams

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove Independent School District released its preliminary 2025 state testing results Tuesday, highlighting improvements in 14 assessments and outperforming state averages on 13.

“Our district has long had a track record of excellence, and this year is no different,” Superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins said. “Despite tougher exams and increased accountability, our students and staff have remained resilient.”

STAAR and End-of-Course (EOC) tests are scored across four categories: Does Not Meet, Approaches Grade Level (passing), Meets Grade Level, and Masters Grade Level. As part of its Vision 2029 strategic plan, CCISD has prioritized growth at the “Meets” level in reading and math.

Third-grade reading and language arts showed significant gains, increasing by six points at Approaches, three at Meets, and three at Masters. Williams/Ledger Elementary led the way with double-digit improvements. Similar upward trends were observed in fourth and fifth-grade RLA, with all fifth-grade metrics exceeding state and regional averages.

In middle school RLA, CCISD matched state averages, with the sixth-grade class improving at the Master's level and other grades holding steady.

Math results also showed strength, including a 13-point increase at Meets in third grade. Sixth-grade math improved at both Approaches and Master's levels, while other grades remained consistent with state trends.

In EOC assessments, the district exceeded state and regional averages in Algebra I, Biology, English I, English II, and U.S. History. Notably, all Crossroads High School students passed the Biology EOC, and 96% of district students passed the U.S. History test.

“These results are a testament to the efforts of our instructional staff, from coaches to classroom teachers,” Deputy Superintendent Amanda Crawley said.

The district continues to see post-pandemic academic growth, particularly in reading, where scores now surpass pre-COVID benchmarks.