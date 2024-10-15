Copperas Cove ISD hosts community input sessions for superintendent search

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove Independent School District, in conjunction with the Texas Association of School Boards, recently held two community input sessions as part of their superintendent search process.

The first session at noon saw only four attendees, excluding Copperas Cove Mayor Pro-Temp Vonya Hart, which allowed for detailed discussions on specific issues.

Heather Moris, a Copperas Cove band mother, raised concerns about the district's financial resources, highlighting the lack of facilities and teacher retention.

"I know that the numbers projected in terms of the school district are pretty significant over the next 10 years," Moris said.

"We do not have the facilities to support the growth at all at this time, and I know there's already concerns about budget shortfalls and being able to retain teachers."

Charles Wilson, a long-time Cove resident, compared Copperas Cove ISD’s budget to that of Midway ISD, emphasizing the financial disparity of Midway ISD’s $640 million budget to just under $150 million for Copperas Cove.

Samantha Wilson, a lifelong resident and mother of four CCISD students, called for more job ready programs, suggesting a shift from the heavy emphasis on college-prep initiatives.

Meanwhile, Mayor Pro-Temp Hart stressed the need for the new superintendent to be as accessible and visible in the community as the departing Dr. Burns was.

The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), represented by George Kazanas and Marian Strauss, clarified their role in the superintendent search process, stating their only role is the hiring process is streamlining applications and identifying top candidates.

They shared the new hire timeline, with applicant submissions accepted no later than November 7 — TASB officials said they anticipate the new superintendent will start February 1, 2025.

TASB also highlighted the challenges of relocating for the new superintendent but emphasized the desirability of the CCISD position due to its size, the military partnership with Fort Cavazos, and the district’s strong reputation.

For more information how to and vote and voice your opinion about the search, click here.