Cold classrooms: Parent speaks out as S.C. Lee Junior High partially loses heat on coldest day of the year

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Parents of students at S.C. Lee Junior High in Copperas Cove expressed concerns after the school experienced heat issues on one of the coldest days of the year.

KXXV 25 News S.C. Lee Junior High in Copperas Cove

On Wednesday morning the school faced a significant problem: approximately 30 classrooms were affected by a frozen line to the boiler, leaving many rooms cold for students and staff.

Hilda Torres, a parent of an S.C. Lee student, shared her worries about the situation.

KXXV 25 News Hilda Torres, a parent of an S.C. Lee student, speaks with 25 News

"I sent my son to school this morning, and I literally told him, ‘Don’t worry, you’re going to be inside in a warm building. It’s fine'," she said.

"Each classroom he went into as the day progressed, each classroom was colder than the one before. When my child says he can’t feel his toes, that's an issue," Torres explained.

In response to the issue, Copperas Cove ISD sent a letter to parents explaining the situation.

KXXV 25 News Copperas Cove ISD sends letter to parents

“Good morning SC Lee Parents,

We currently have about 30 classrooms on campus being impacted by a frozen line to the boiler that heats those rooms. The students are being moved to warmer areas of the building. We are also in the process of distributing heaters in each of the affected rooms.

We appreciate our maintenance staff that is working hard to remediate the situation and appreciate your patience.

We would also say that while we feel that things are being addressed, as a parent, you are the decision maker for your child if you want them at home with you.



Sincerely,

CCISD Administration”

KXXV 25 News 25 News' Allison Hill speaks with S.C. Lee Junior High parents

While the district assured parents that the issue was being addressed, Torres remained concerned about the impact of comfort and safety.

"School is important – 100%. But so is the safety of our children. You can’t learn when your teeth are chattering because you’re so cold," Torres said.

Another concern for parents was whether pulling their children out of class would affect their attendance record. Copperas Cove ISD confirmed that students in the 30 affected classrooms would not be marked absent.

It is unclear when the heat will be restored.

