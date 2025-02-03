Bell County Water District to temporarily convert water disinfection method

Watch Now
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1, the water supplier for Copperas Cove, will temporarily switch its water disinfection method from chloramines to chlorine from February 1st to February 28, 2025.

You might notice a change to the smell or taste of the water during this time.

Chloramines have been used by water utilities since the 1930s.

This change is a critical part of the water treatment process and is coordinated with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and local entities.

Some public water systems use chlorine as their primary disinfectant. But some systems changed their secondary disinfectant to chloramines to meet requirements.

