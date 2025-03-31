5 Copperas Cove elementary schools ranked among best in Texas by U.S. News & World Report

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Five elementary schools in Copperas Cove were named to the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Elementary Schools rankings in 2025.

House Creek Elementary led the way locally, ranking 367th out of more than 6,000 elementary schools in Texas. As Copperas Cove’s first National Blue Ribbon School, House Creek saw 68% of its students achieve proficiency or higher in math and reading.

Martin Walker Elementary ranked 898th in Texas, with 52% of students at or above proficiency in math and 64% in reading.

Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary placed 1,124th, with 47% of students proficient or better in math and 57% in reading.

Hettie Halstead Elementary was ranked 1,673rd, with 47% of students meeting or exceeding proficiency in math and 52% in reading.

Clements/Parsons Elementary rounded the list at 1,716th, with 50% of students proficient or better in math and 52% in reading.

Each of these campuses also earned a spot on the list in 2024.

“The continued excellence on these campuses is incredible, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work of every teacher, administrator, and student,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brent Hawkins. “Each of these schools prioritizes student success and showcases the daily miracles happening in public education across Copperas Cove and Texas.”

U.S. News & World Report’s rankings evaluate schools based on state-required test performance, graduation rates, and college readiness indicators. The methodology strongly emphasizes reading and math proficiency and performance.