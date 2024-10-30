Coryell County secures additional funding for groundbreaking flood study

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Additional funding will go toward a local flood study aimed at finding ways to prevent severe weather devastation in the future.

The Texas General Land Office has allocated an extra $1.5 million to the existing $2.5 million flood study, expanding its focus beyond Coryell County to the entire Leon River and Cowhouse Creek Watershed, which covers five counties from Eastland to Bell.

“It went from the $2.5 million, single county study and model, into a five-county complete watershed study with models,” Steve Manning, President of Natural Resources Solutions, said.

Manning said the project aims to enhance hydrology studies across the larger area, leading to a better understanding of how surface and groundwater interactions affect flood risks.

The funding supports two main objectives: developing an integrated surface and groundwater flow model to predict floods and implementing a flood risk reduction program that includes real-time warnings and safety education.

“If we’re looking at the entire watershed, we have more precision, better modeling, and we can incorporate the warning systems in the modeling for the counties upstream and downstream,” Manning said.

“We’re already in contact with Hamilton, Comanche, and Eastland counties. Bell County is fully read in and ready to go.”

Natural Resources Solutions

This study is the first of its kind in Texas. Its two main goals include creating flood models and reducing risk. Texas A&M AgriLife Research will build surface and groundwater models to identify flood-prone areas across the watershed, supporting safer water management. The program will also include a Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) and public safety education to inform communities about flood risks and increase preparedness.

Following severe weather and historic flooding this past spring, the Gatesville community hopes to avoid future devastation. Resident Samatha Saxon experienced the flood firsthand.

“The water just started coming. Everywhere we’re looking, we’re going outside – we have water everywhere in the house. We go to the basement and it is coming through the stairs,” Saxon said.

“I was one of the lucky ones, and I don't even know how to say that because I was devastated, but my neighbor across the street – I watched the water go through their house.”

With the study now focused on the entire watershed, Manning said its success could serve as a blueprint for other counties, helping to build safer and more prepared communities statewide.

“What excites me about this is we’re doing some things that have not been done before,” Manning said.

The key expected outcomes of the flood study include state-of-the-art flood prediction, improved coordinated response capabilities, and increased public awareness and safety.

AgriLife's high-resolution models will help identify areas at risk of flooding and provide more accurate forecasts of potential events.

New GPS-based technology will enhance emergency response by offering real-time data on safe routes and available resources during floods.

Additionally, the Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) will provide real-time alerts. At the same time, public safety materials will help raise awareness about flood risks and the actions people can take to prepare.

Project partners include AgriLife, which is leading the development of surface and groundwater flow models. The Bush School at Texas A&M will focus on policy analysis to ensure effective, usable, and sustainable flood solutions.

The American Conservation Foundation (ACF) will coordinate with local stakeholders, gather crucial local data, and synthesize findings for a comprehensive flood risk reduction strategy.

The 30-month study will begin in early November. While full implementation will take time, several key milestones are expected by next spring. These include completing initial background data collection and launching public surveys, as well as identifying and prioritizing FEWS locations, focusing on the most vulnerable areas in the watershed.

By the following year, the groundwater and surface flow models will be fully developed, allowing for more accurate predictions and management of water levels. A FEWS will be operational, providing early alerts for flood risks, and educational materials will be distributed to increase public awareness and preparedness.

Follow Allison on social media!