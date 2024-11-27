Coryell County K-9 Unit protects, serves several communities on tight budget

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Coryell County K-9 Unit stands on the front-lines to keep our communities safe.

"Our county alone is 1,065 square miles," James Ashley, a patrol sergeant and K-9 handler with the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, said. "Then you multiply that by five counties that are similar in size – some are a little bit smaller – but we are covering thousands and thousands of miles with just two dogs."

Rising financial pressures strain the unit, forcing its handlers to do more with less.

"There are many times we have to pay out of pocket or through our funds to make sure that we can get some of this training for the dogs and the handlers," Ashley said.

Their budget recently increased from $4,000 to $6,000, but Ashley said it does not go far.

"Just as an example, typically, it costs just over $4,000 to feed the animals throughout a year for both dogs," Ashley said.

In addition to regular essentials like food, shelter, and veterinary bills, there are specialized expenses. These include medical kits, ballistic armor, bite suits, and e-collars.

It's all a domino effect by taking the best care of the dogs so they can take care of our community.

"We get utilized a lot by the public in ways that many people don't think about because they often don't see us. It's being done behind the scenes," Ashley said.

The dogs protect over 18 schools, detect and find things humans can't, detect drugs, and assist in arrests across multiple counties.

Trent Willingham, patrol corporal and K-9 handler with the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, said it's a testament to how much they do for our neighbors daily.

"Ultimately, if we're not available, they'd have to call somebody else," Willingham said.

"We would be using somebody else's resources. So, the way I look at it is to take care of our resources. That way, we're not having to call somebody that's 45 minutes or an hour away to come and do the same job that we could do."

While toys and treats are appreciated, they said monetary donations are the best way to support the K-9 Unit. This allows them to purchase the necessary supplies and ensure the dogs use the same equipment they're already familiar with, providing consistency and stability.

