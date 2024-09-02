Copperas Cove PD cracks down on drivers illegally passing stopped school buses

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — In Copperas Cove, one local mother’s experience points to a growing concern: vehicles speeding past and ignoring school bus stop signs.

“It’s kind of terrifying to think that there’s a chance he could lose my hand and run into the street and get hit by a car,” Alicia Mitlyng said.

Alicia Mitlyng waits at the bus stop every day with her son, who is autistic. He is prone to eloping, which means he will run off at any time.

Mitlyng knew she had to do something to keep her kids, and all the other students getting on and off the school bus, safe.

"Stopping for a school bus takes maybe one minute at the most,” Mitlyng said. “That’s not a lot of time to lose. It really isn’t, to not get a ticket that high or possibly put someone's life in danger."

Mitlyng contacted the Copperas Cove Police Department. Lt. Krystal Baker said the department has received similar concerns from other residents.

Baker said that cars are only allowed to pass a school bus when there is a physical divider, such as a median, between the bus and the oncoming traffic.

A turn lane does not qualify as a divider.

Violations of this law can result in fines ranging from $500 to $2,000. They may be classified as a Class A misdemeanor or a state jail felony, too.

"Think about if it was your child or someone else that you love dearly. Find a way to relate in some manner so that you can understand," Mitlyng said.

Lt. Baker said CCPD will continue to be present in school zones and enforce traffic stops to make sure all of students are safe when loading and unloading the school bus.

