Copperas Cove declares local disaster, seeks state aid after water main breaks drain supply

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — For a second consecutive day, residents across Copperas Cove are dealing with little to no water pressure after two major water main breaks drained the city's storage system.

Copperas Cove declares local disaster and seeks state aid after water main breaks drain supply

The city has declared a local disaster as crews work to restore service. City employees are passing out bottled water at the Civic Center, and the community has rallied around neighbors in need.

"If y'all need drinking water or you need water to flush your toilet, come see us. We're helping out the city of Copperas Cove," Anthony Reinke, a volunteer, said.

Not everyone is taking the disruption in stride, though. Some residents say frustration is understandable, but not productive.

"Yelling and screaming can't do nothing. That's one thing I say, yelling and screaming is not gonna do it," Marina Prieto, a neighbor, said.

Local businesses are also feeling the financial impact of the ongoing crisis. Jessica Ackerman, owner of Jess's Juice Bar, says repeated shutdowns are adding up.

"Each time it shuts me down, it's a pretty big loss. You know, not only for me, but for the whole community," Ackerman said.

Ackerman says this latest shutdown is part of a string of water main breaks over the last few weeks and is calling on the city for answers and action.

"We need clear communication and a long-term preventative solution for these water breaks that are happening, you know, that are affecting everyone greatly," Ackerman said.

The city says it is asking for additional support from the state, including bottled water and technical experts to help diagnose the ongoing system problems.

Water refill stations are set up outside the public library on South Main Street and will remain open daily until the system is fully restored. Bottled water is also available at that location. Copperas Cove ISD says it will remain closed and classes are cancelled through Wednesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

