Local disaster declared in Copperas Cove due to water main breaks

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Copperas Cove declared a local disaster Monday following critical water infrastructure failures that left the entire municipal water system compromised. Mayor Dan D. Yancey issued both a Declaration of Local Disaster and an Order for Stage 4C Implementation Monday at 1:00 p.m., after the city experienced a water main break and water main valve break Sunday. While city crews completed repairs by early Monday morning, the water main valve break disrupted service to the entire water distribution system, and the city's water storage system is failing to recharge due to continued usage throughout the system.

The water emergency forced Copperas Cove Independent School District to implement an early dismissal schedule across all 11 campuses Monday due to inadequate water pressure and supply at multiple facilities. Students were dismissed in staggered times ranging from 2:30 p.m. for junior high campuses to 3:15 p.m. for Mae Stevens ELA, with district transportation dispatched to pick up registered bus riders while staff remained on campus to ensure all students got home safely. The Stage 4C water restrictions represent the most severe conservation measures in the city's emergency response protocol, with violations carrying Class C Misdemeanor citations punishable by fines ranging from $100 to $2,000.

City officials anticipate the restrictions will remain in effect for approximately 24 hours while the water system fully recharges, emphasizing that community cooperation is critical during this period. The city will provide notification when Stage 4C restrictions are rescinded, with updates posted on the municipal website at www.copperascovetx.gov.

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