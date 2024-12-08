Copperas Cove City Council race heads to runoff after tight November vote

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Three candidates—Rita Hogan, Victor Perry Hall II, and George Duncan—ran for Copperas Cove City Council Place 2 in the November general election. However, none secured the 50% plus one majority vote needed to win, triggering a runoff election between the top two candidates.

“There are three candidates on the ballot," Hogan said."When that happens, it’s very rare for somebody to pull 50%. I pulled 48.25% – so close, but it is what it is."

“We got the votes we needed to get to the runoff, and I'm proud of the work we’ve done so far," Hall said. "Hopefully, I've motivated some people in the future."

Hogan received 4,532 votes, Hall received 2,635 votes, and Duncan trailed with 2,228 votes.

Now, with just Hogan and Hall in the race, they said these local races matter most.

“It’s the day-to-day," Hall said. " The local government impacts your day-to-day. It’s important to make sure the right people are put into those positions."

“Because so many important decisions about what happens in the city — as far as roads, senior centers, parks, and rec — happen at the City Council level,” Hogan said.

Some of Hogan's priorities are water, affordable housing, and getting the community involved.

Meanwhile, Hall’s platform educates the community, attracts business, and develops programs and resources.

Still, both candidates touched on the importance of small communities and encouraged their neighbors to get out and vote.

“Do your research, find out what the candidates stand for, go to their website, go to their Facebook page, talk to them,” Hogan said.

“In order to see change, you have to be a part of change," Hall said "Your vote does matter. We care about you, we want to hear your voice, no matter what side you are voting for."

Early voting will take place at the Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, located at 508-B Cove Terrace. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during early voting, which runs from Dec. 2-5 and Dec. 9-10. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

