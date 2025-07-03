Congressman Sessions responds to protesters at Waco district office

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — Thursday, Congressman Sessions released the following statement:
"Since January 20, the drumbeat against me and my office has grown louder. In response, I have consistently met with constituents, hosted town halls, and welcomed open, respectful conversations. Individuals who make demands instead of appointments are doing so for public exposure. Productive engagement comes through dialogue, not disruption. I appreciate the Waco Police Department and other law enforcement officers for their professionalism and commitment to safety."
Congressman Sessions