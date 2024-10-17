Community pleads for Waco to create dog parks for better animal health

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Dog owners in the Waco community spoke out about the lack of public space for their pets.

Several people spoke up at Tuesday night's city council meeting to request that the City create a city-run dog park.

The HOT Dog Park in Waco closed in early September.

That left more than 100 families in Waco without a regular, free, gated park to take their pups. Community members are advocating for the City of Waco to create a dog park run by the City.

One local woman said that without a place to take her huskies, she had to find a new home for them.

Vernene Finger, 72, is one of the local community members who is disappointed in the cities' lack of public spaces for dogs.

"We just need a place to go where our dogs can socialize or even elderly people who can't walk their dogs anymore but don't want to give them up, it has so many benefits," Finger said

Because that free 5.5-acre park is no longer available, Finger has no option for where to take her pups and has had to re-home her two huskies.

"It broke my heart, but I knew I could not walk them or give them the exercise they needed," said Finger.

So Finger and several other dog owners in our community are pleading for the City to create a city-run dog park.

25 News contacted Jonathan Cook, the Director of Waco Parks and Recreation, to ask if the City plans to create a dog park.

"Work is progressing on several exciting park projects - China Spring Park, the regional inclusive park at the Floyd Casey development area, and the Waco Riverwalk - that will greatly enhance our natural and recreational offerings for our community and visitors to Waco," Cook said.

"Additionally, we are exploring future projects with our multi-year capital improvement program and listening to our community members on what park development and programs they want to see."

