Community picking up the pieces after Mexia fire leaves century-old building in ruins

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors in Mexia are helping pick up the bricks after a fire left Sheffield's Farm Supply store in ruins Friday evening.

"We've had a lot of friends offer to help," said James Dawly, owner of Sheffield's Farm Supply.

While no one was injured, there’s still a tragedy left behind.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Dawly bought the store in 2008 from his brother-in-law, and the building has stood the test of time for more than 100 years.

The business has had several owners, but James wanted it for one reason.

"We wanted something for the grandkids to always come to and play with and work on," James Dawly said.

"Luke here has always worked here several summers — it's probably raised three or four families of kids."

Luke Dawly is one of those grandchildren, and those ashes once held memories.

"Growing, having fun working here, it's sad to see my granddad like this — I just wish it never happened," he said.

Luke lives in New Braunfels, and quickly came to Mexia after finding out what happened.

"Before just as kids, we used to play on all the stacks of feed and run around the warehouse," he said.

As Mexia neighbors continue clearing up old memories, a sense of gratitude is felt from James.

"I didn't realize we had so many friends — I usually say my friends are always with me and I'm by myself," he said.

Now that the store has burned down, James is feeling uncertain about the future.

"You know, right now I don't know what our plans are," he said.