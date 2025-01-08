College Station seeks neighbors input on future of Northgate surface parking lot

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The potential for a student housing high-rise in Northgate is under consideration by City Council, leading to conversations with local residents.



College Station is selling the Northgate surface parking lot and see it as an opportunity to activate the area and improve safety.

City Council is asking neighbors to speak their thoughts about a possible student housing high-rise after several disagreements between some council members.

City Council members invite neighbors to share their opinions and concerns at the next city council meeting.

The nextcity council meeting will be on January 9.

"The Northgate parking lot is a very unique piece of property that we have to take a little more due diligence on," College Station Mayor, John Nichols said.

The College Station City Council was considering adding a student housing high-rise in the Northgate surface parking lot.

"I mean, it makes sense. We have a lot of student housing buildings in town, and I'm not sure if they know just how many students are coming in every single year and how there is a lack of space, especially on campus," A&M Student Kevin Lynch said.

But Mayor John Nichols told 15ABC that city council members want to make sure that's what neighbors want.

"As you recognize, there are lots of different opinions. It is an important piece of property, I don't deny that in any way. It's important for us to get that right," he said.

"It could be entertainment, it could be student housing, probably be a mix of both of those."

Kevin Lynch told 15ABC that adding more housing would benefit many students.

"I think it's all right to add another place for student housing," he said.

"Hopefully, that would drive down some of the living prices here."

But Eva Maurer tells15ABC she would rather see something that all neighbors could use.

"No, we don't need any more student housing. We've got plenty. That's pretty much all that we have, but we don't have a lot for the community though," she said.

"There's more than just college kids that live in College Station. Some whole families live here, and we need just as much help as the college kids," she said

Mayor Nichols assured 15ABC that the city wants neighbors' voices to be heard before a final decision is made.

"It's a great time to have this kind of discussion and be able to hear the citizens talk about what you want to see there and what you think makes sense."