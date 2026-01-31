BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A College Station rabbi who was shot during a terrorist attack in Australia last month has been released from the hospital after six weeks of intensive treatment.

Watch the full story here:

College Station rabbi released from hospital after surviving Australia terrorist attack

Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff, 20, was wounded while volunteering at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach when he helped protect a police officer during the attack that left 15 people dead.

"It's definitely been a lot, but I'm proud of him. He's tough. He's a fighter," said Rabbi Menachem Lazaroff, the rabbi's brother.

After more than 10 surgeries and time in intensive care, Lazaroff is finally back on his feet.

Chabad Jewish Student Center at Texas A&M University. Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff in the hospital.

"It's surreal for me watching it just to see him standing up on his own two feet, walking out of the hospital for the first time," Menachem Lazaroff said.

The rabbi spent weeks in critical condition, but support from the community helped him pull through, his brother said.

Chabad Jewish Student Center at Texas A&M University Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff walking in the hospital.

"The first thing he said was, wow, that's why I'm alive. Once he realized all the prayers that people are doing for him and all the good deeds people are doing," Menachem Lazaroff said.

Just hours after his release, Lazaroff surprised a crowd at the Sydney Opera House, playing the piano at a memorial for those who lost their lives in the attack. It was the same prayerful song he played before the shooting.

Chabad Jewish Student Center at Texas A&M University Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff performing.

"Look at us and see, you know, how we're being attacked for our faith in you and persecuted for our belief," Menachem Lazaroff said. "Nevertheless, we still stick with you. We haven't forgotten you. Please don't forget us."

When asked what message his brother's recovery sends, Menachem Lazaroff emphasized resilience.

Ezekiel Ramirez Rabbi Menachem Lazaroff, Leibel's brother, shares his thoughts about Leibel's recovery journey with 15 ABC.

"We can't let it break us. We'll never let it break us," he said. "We're not gonna be terrorized. We're gonna continue living our lives. We're proud of who we are and again, we all gotta share our goodness."

Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff remains in Australia starting his rehabilitation, but his brother says they hope to have him back in College Station within the next few weeks.

To donate to their gofundme, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.