Texas A&M rabbi's son recovering after several surgeries following Bondi Beach shooting

A Texas A&M campus rabbi's son who was wounded in a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia, continues recovering in a hospital overseas.

Leibel Lazaroff was shot twice in the abdomen and leg during the Dec. 14 attack, his brother, Rabbi Menachem Lazaroff said.

According to the GoFundMe page set up for Leibel and his family, he went through his seventh major surgery on Sunday and his NG tube was removed.

"He was finally cleared to eat! His first choice? A piece of sushi," the recent GoFundMe update post said.

"Although he is no longer in the ICU, his injuries are so severe that he will require many more procedures, months of hospitalization, and extensive rebuilding of his abdominal cavity before he can even begin true rehabilitation."

