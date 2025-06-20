College Station prepares for Make Music Day

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — On Saturday, College Station will join more than 2000 cities worldwide in celebrating Make Music Day. Casey Barone with Visit College Station tells 15 ABC what will be going on.

“So many places around College Station that are participating in Make Music Day, with about 30 performances happening within that whole day at those locations,” said Barone.

Kenny Graves Casey Barone, Visit College Station Engagement Manager

Make Music Day started in France in 1982 to celebrate music all day long. 15 ABC spoke with some local neighbors about the power that music has.

Local musician Greg Phelps tells 15 ABC

“I just think it's a universal language, I guess, you know, whether they understand the lyrics or whatever. Some people like the lyrics, some people just like the groove of the music.”

Kenny Graves Local musician Greg Phelps

“It's just a way to connect with people and, you know express how you feel. I listen to a lot of music; my friends do as well. It's kind of how I connect with a bunch of my friends and whatnot”, said Resident Colton Eilers.

Kenny Graves Local resident Colton Eilers

Barone tells15 ABC that there are benefits to a thriving music scene

“We recognize the economic impact that music can make for a city.”

Greg Phelps is hopeful the local live music scene can make a comeback.

“I’d love to see the live side of the music pick up, you know, there's not that many venues that are, receptive to it. I remember when, gosh, we'd go to a steakhouse and they’d have a live band, you know, at the steakhouse, and that was during the week,” said Phelps.

The music will be kicking off around lunchtime on Saturday. For a list of participating venues, go to makemusicday.org/collegestation/