College Station police responding to reports of gunshots

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A large College Station police presence is being reported in the Harvey and Munson Avenue area on Wednesday afternoon.

Officer David Simmons, the public information officer for CSPD, tells 25 News that patrol responded to numerous reports of gunshots in the area.

"Officers located a victim with injuries not caused by gunshots and is currently being evaluated by CSFD," Simmons said in a statement

Criminal Investigations is now on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 25 News for the latest information.