College Station native named to Forbes 30 under 30 for social media

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Latino creator Carlos Eduardo Espina gained over 10 million followers with his Spanish-language content online. The New York Times has dubbed Espina "A One-Man Telemundo on TikTok."

Espina creates unique instructive content for the U.S. Latino community, which has led to collaborations with the Biden White House and a recent broadcast from the Democratic National Convention.

In 2022, he founded Migrantes Unidos, a nonprofit offering free citizenship classes, English courses, college workshops, and other services to immigrants.

Looking ahead, Espina plans to dedicate more time to his nonprofit and establish a community center in Texas.

