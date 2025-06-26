College Station implements new trash can fee for lingering bins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A recent issue is prompting College Station City Council to impose a new fee to keep our streets clear of trash cans.



College Station City Council recently approved a $25.50 fee for residents who leave their trash cans on the curb for more than 24 hours.

This new fee replaces the previous system, which involved calling violators to court.

In 2024, the city reported more than 300 legal cases involving trash cans left out too long — including eight court summons.

This new fee will be officially enforced this upcoming fall.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Letting your trash can stay at the curb in College Station could now cost you — in a different way.

"There are more important issues, but if someone has trashed the neighborhood, that's an issue," College Station resident Joyce Klawitter said.

15 ABC asked College Station resident James Griffin about the impact this new rule will have on residents in the community.

"I think it's gonna make the neighborhoods look better, but it's gonna piss off quite a few people that have to pay that fine anytime something comes up where they're not able to actually bring trash cans up."

"You just don't want the neighborhood trashed," Klawitter said.

"It makes the whole neighborhood feel good about where they live," she added.

But not everyone believes this fee is the right fix.

Neighbors like James Griffin tell 15 ABC this new rule might create challenges for residents with busy schedules.

"I don't want the trash cans to sit out longer than 24 hours, but I understand also from the viewpoint of some of the individuals where they go out of town and they're working overnight and so there's no one to actually bring their trash cans up."

"Like i said, we want to make sure our neighborhoods look good, but at the same time, I mean there are times when people aren't able to drive their trash cans," he said.