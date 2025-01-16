College Station approves sidewalks on Foster Avenue to enhance pedestrian safety

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — City Council recently approved sidewalks to be installed along Foster Avenue behind City Hall. 15ABC talked with some neighbors who stressed the need for this safety improvement.



Sidewalks will soon be installed between Walton and Francis Drive and between Gilchrist Avenue and George Bush East Drive.

According to College Station officials, 524 pedestrians and cyclists walked or biked in the street or on people's property in September of 2023.

Construction is set to be completed in three to five months.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15ABC asked Charles Sandlin what his reaction was when he found out Foster Avenue was getting new sidewalks.

"I'm kind of excited because you have to wait when I'm walking sometimes across the street sort of thing, or someone's coming by, kind of have to get out of the way and walk in the grass it's kind of annoying," Sandin said.

Contractors will soon install sidewalks between Walton and Francis Drive and between Gilchrist Avenue and George Bush East Drive.

Ezekiel Ramirez Walton Drive on Foster Avenue

Ezekiel Ramirez Francis Drive on Foster Avenue

Ezekiel Ramirez Gilchrist Avenue on Foster Avenue

Ezekiel Ramirez George Bush East Drive on Foster Avenue

"There's a lot of times where it's kind of a weird spot where there's a car coming this way and there's a car behind you and I'm just on a bike with nowhere to go," College station resident Brandon Touchstone said.

City Council approved this project to enhance safety for neighbors who travel along Foster Avenue regularly.

"Especially during like rush hours, like 8 a.m. heading in and 5 p.m. coming home, there's a lot of traffic," College station resident Paxon Porter said.

Ezekiel Ramirez About 524 pedestrians and cyclists biked or walked on the street or on people's property in September of 2023, according to the City of College Station.

15ABC ran into some students coming home from class who shared their experiences traveling on this road.

"It's just chaos to get through, and usually you have to wait a couple of minutes to do it safely," Paxon said.

Paxon Porter tells15ABC these safety improvements are essential for neighbors.

"I think it'll just make it safer and make the commute quicker for everyone."

Charles Sandlin takes Foster Avenue to get home every day, and he told15ABC that hearing about this project gives him a sense of relief.

"It's going to be nice to be able to relax and just not have to worry too much," Sandlin said.

And Brandon Touchstone appreciates the city for making his journey home safer.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student Brandon Touchstone tells 15ABC he walks along Foster Avenue everyday.

"It's nice to see that they're trying to make getting around more convenient for us," he said.