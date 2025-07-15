City plans $8.7M in road upgrades for two major Killeen roads

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen’s $8.7 million investment in road upgrades on Rancier Avenue and Zephyr Street is drawing some concerns from local business owners, who say the construction could cost them valuable parking and profits.



As part of Killeen’s Capital Improvement Plan, the city is investing $8.7 million into the renovation of two key roads, Rancier Avenue and Zephyr Street, aiming to add sidewalks and improve street conditions.

While the upgrades are designed to improve infrastructure and quality of life, some business owners along the corridor are bracing for major disruptions.

Salvador Castelan, who owns a Mexican grocery store on Rancier Avenue, says the construction will eliminate most of his customer parking.

“We’re going to be left with only one parking spot at our business,” said Castelan. “It’s going to be for almost every business and that is going to hurt us.”He’s also skeptical about the construction timeline.

“I know that once this construction kicks off it’s going to take years to complete,” he said.

“Just look at Gilbert Street—it’s taking too long to finish and people are tired of it," he added. "This is really going to hurt us since we’re going to spend a lot of time under construction and without our own parking lot."

Just down the street, Maria Wrey, a manager at a local BBQ restaurant, echoed those concerns.

“It’s going to put a major impact on our business in a bad way because there’s going to be no parking,” Wrey said.

The city says the Capital Improvement Plan is a strategic, long-term investment meant to meet infrastructure needs now and in the future.

“The program is designed to protect public safety and improve quality of life,” according to city documents.