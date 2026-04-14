City of Waco provides nearly $1 million to Creekside Village to house homeless veterans and residents

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The City of Waco is adding nearly $1 million to Creekside Village, a tiny home community helping 300 homeless residents transition off the streets.



The money will fund water infrastructure improvements and a new housing plan that will provide up to 20 homes and support services for homeless veterans.

According to the nonprofit Mission Waco, veterans make up 15 percent of the local homeless population.

Several residents are set to move into the community within the next few weeks, providing them with a safe environment and a roof over their heads.

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Waco provides additional $1 million to tiny home community for homeless

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Waco is providing more than $995,000 to Creekside Village, a tiny home community designed to help 300 homeless individuals transition off the streets.

The funding is a joint effort involving the nonprofit Mission Waco and the city. It adds to $1 million from the city's funding provided in 2023.

The money will cover water infrastructure improvements and a veteran housing plan. The plan will make up to 20 homes available for homeless veterans and provide them with support services. According to City of Waco Agenda the additional water improvements are also beneficial to the City's water system.

The agenda states, "$700,102 reflects the value of improvements to the City's system in the area. An Additional $100,00 in participation will be made in the future when the development's water ties into existing lines to create a looped system. "

Mission Waco reported that 15 percent of the local homeless population are veterans, and the organization hopes to ensure they have safe housing.

"There's a lot of homeless veterans out there. It's, it's sad to see that they stood up for our country and nobody seems to want to help them," Charlene Ludwig said.

I spent the morning speaking with people who are set to move into Creekside Village within the next few weeks. Several individuals will be off the streets and have a roof over their heads in just a few days. For many, financial strain is the primary cause of their homelessness.

"This is offering me a future, you know, it’s not just a place to live," Marvin Morris said.

"We have a kitchen out there. We have bathrooms out there. Something you don't have out here," Charlene Ludwig said.

Charlene Ludwig is looking forward to having stability and safety.

"You can work in the garden, you can work at the store they're going to have, you can do whatever you want out there and you're free," Ludwig said.

James Hawkin has been homeless for two years and said Creekside Village is the light at the end of the tunnel. He will no longer have to wonder where he is going to sleep at night.

"Even though I'm going to get a place and stuff, I'm not gonna forget where I came from. It's my first time home. I have a new apathy for the homeless people. I'm one of them," Hawkins said.

More information on Creekside Village can be found below:

Mission Waco

City Council Meeting Funding Approval

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