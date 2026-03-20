City of Waco holds meeting to discuss environmental impacts of data centers

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Local residents attended a meeting held by the city of Waco to voice their opinions on data centers coming to McLennan County.



Local residents received a few minutes to voice their concerns.

Potential meetings will be held on April 2nd, May 4th, and July 2nd.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“McLennan County would be the ‘hub' of data centers," said local resident Amy Gage.

Amy Gage, a Lacy Lakeview resident who drove out to Waco on Thursday to voice her opinion— and other concerns she's heard -- about potential data centers coming to McLennan County.

During the city of Waco's monthly meeting of the Sustainable Resource Practices Advisory Board, residents learned more about potential impacts to the environment linked to data centers.

“Because of the location in our county and our electric grid, I’m hoping really that’s not the case, but I’m here mostly to learn," said Gage.

“I’m concerned about what this does to our immediate area of Ross. The advent of this data center will authentically distort what the quality of life out there is as we know it," said one local resident.

“Their MOA with Lacy Lakeview has them building an on-site gas fire power point. That would put an onsite gas site power point capable of powering the city of Seattle on a 520-acre lot that is surrounded by houses," said local resident Sean Terrell.

A few months back, 25 News reported on a story that the Lacy Lakeview city council approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding with data center company InfraKey.

“Talk to the city about the need for environmental assessments. These would be more comprehensive and something that they can request from the developers and the investors," said Becca Stallings, board member for the City of Waco Sustainable Resource Practices Advisory Board.

Sean Terrell -- who lives in Lacey Lakeviews-- said his city can’t support something of this size.

“My main concern is particular data center is an incredibly large data center on a small piece of property. My biggest concern is the way the development is going to happen, and secondly, the city of Lacey Lakeview is not well-positioned to regulate a business of this size," said resident Sean Terrell.

"I hope that our leaders and the decision makers are willing to put forth the effort and the time to do the research to consider long-term impacts," said Gage.

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