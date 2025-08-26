ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson residents could see significant improvements in roads and other infrastructure at the cost of higher property taxes after city leaders voted to raise the property tax rate to help fund street improvements.

Hear from local business owners and residents:

City of Robinson to raise property tax rate to address road concerns

The proposed rate is just under 51 cents per $100 in valuation, which is approximately 6 cents, or 15%, higher than last year.

"I think Robinson's kind of known as the City of potholes," said Denise Wall-Babcock, a longtime Robinson neighbor and local flower shop owner.

Wall-Babcock said she's seen roads that need work in the community.

"We've had a lot of conversations via social media about roads, a lot of conversations and city council meetings where we're talking about road issues and problems," Wall-Babcock said.

Wall-Babcock believes the city is listening to its citizens about their concerns.

"It's gonna be expensive, but I think it's really what Robinson wants," she said.

However, not all residents are fully on board with the tax increase amount. Paula Owen, another longtime local business owner and resident, said she supports a tax increase but is worried about how high it is.

"People are very cautious in their spending, and I feel that, even though a tax increase is needed, I agree with that. I just don't agree with the amount of tax increase because I think it's gonna really hurt people financially in the community," Owen said.

At a council meeting earlier this month, the city reported that routine maintenance is not enough. Officials said they need money to prioritize neglected streets.

The city issued $25 million in debt, with more than $22 million of that going towards neglected streets. The city will also be using money to buy a new ladder truck for the fire department.

"I do understand they need more funds to do so, to repair the streets, and I agree with that, but we need to find a happy medium," Owen said.

Both business owners said they've been forced to reassess their prices with the overall rising costs of goods, with or without this tax rate increase.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!