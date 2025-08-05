City of Navasota invests $30K in replacing out-of-service fire hydrants

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The city of Navasota continues replacing out-of-service fire hydrants.



The city has replaced or repaired 57 hydrants since 2021

There are now 17 fire hydrants out of service

Replacement of the four hydrants that were recently approved should be completed by early September

At their meeting on July 14, Navasota City Council approved $30,006 to replace four out-of-service fire hydrants.

Navasota Public Works Director, Jennifer Reyna, tells 15 ABC that the city has replaced 57 fire hydrants within two CIP projects since 2021.

"Currently, there's only 17 out of service," Reyna said.

Fire Chief Jason Katkoski tells 15 ABC firefighters know which hydrants are out of service, and have backup plans in place in case of an emergency.

“Well, here in the city we're actually quite lucky. We have a lot of hydrants for our city of our size, so there's gonna be one pretty close by that we'll pull from”

Local resident Barbara Walker tells 15 ABC she is confident these upgrades will be a good thing.

“I believe that our leaders at the city are going to take care of those issues. I understand they are already working forward, uh, moving forward with some projects on getting those updated,” Walker said.

Resident Connie Martinez is also glad to see the upgrades.

“With Navasota growing, infrastructure is always a good way to improve," she said.

Walker tells 15 ABC the upgrades help build confidence in city leadership.

“If I know the fire department and its chief and the city, they are definitely gonna look out for their citizens welfare and safety," Walker said. "You are not gonna go uncovered, so I'm sure they have our best interests at hand.”