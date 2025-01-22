City of Lorena cancels Boil Water Notice

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Lorena has lifted its boil water notice after water quality tests confirmed the supply is safe for consumption.

Residents are no longer required to boil water before drinking, cooking, or other uses.

City officials thanked the community for their patience during the advisory and assured residents that efforts to maintain a safe and reliable water system remain a priority.

For additional updates or concerns, residents are encouraged to visit the city’s website or contact the water department directly.