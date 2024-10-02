City of Lampasas, Kempner Water Supply in talks amid contract concerns, water issues

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Lampasas and Kempner Water Supply are in talks to resolve a number of problems, including the possibility of Lampasas paying Kempner Water Supply $22,000 more for treating water this summer than in 2023.

“The contract was put together in 2006 — it’s a very comprehensive contract that has requirements for both parties," said Lampasas City Manager, Finley Degraffenried.

"We feel like some of those requirements could be met better to the letter of the contract than they currently are."

In a recent Lampasas City Council meeting, these issues were brought in front of the council members.

"In an attempt to address several items with Kempner Water Supply Corporation ("KWSC"), prior to additional consultation with counsel, staff met with the General Manager of KWSC to seek relief on items not addressed on their July invoice. Staff expressed the City's position related to Emergency Water and KWSC's lack of transparency when controlling the valve from CTWSC; including the failure to specifically follow requirements for communication with the City. The City discussed the lack of credit for water the City was flushing for the benefit of the KWSC system. Finally, the City noted that due to the contractually non-compliant water the City had been receiving since June, with no chlorine residual, the City had spent $22,866.90 more for the three summer months in 2024, than was spent for the same months in 2023. Staff offered the opportunity for the General Manager to correct the bill, or in the alternative, I suggested the City, subject to Council directive, would seek damages as allowed by contract."

“I want to acknowledge they [Kempner Water Supply] have had challenges dealing with their raw water and their treatment," Degraffenried said.

"This is a daily issue for us — this is something our staff spends a lot of time on."

With a price spike this summer, it is raising concerns this could raise resident’s tax dollars.

“Ultimately we don’t want anything to impact our customers, just like Kempner doesn’t want anything to impact their customers,” Degraffenried said.

“That’s why we want to sit down at the table and talk through some of these issues so that we can take whatever burden was placed on us by Kempner and not have that impact taxpayers.”

Kempner Water Supply General Manager Bruce Swornson shared his thoughts on the matter with 25 News.

He says he has not received proper documentation to back the claims and that these are not problems that would warrant court action.

“I don’t see anything that’s an issue as far as us meeting our obligations except for the low chlorine residual, which we had,” Swornson said.

“If someone were to seek damages from us, we will take damages from someone else; everyone will be paying damages, and eventually it ends up in the people paying for the water in their pocketbook.”

Still, Degraffenried said they are trying their best to avoid involving lawyers as they look for a way forward together for all residents in Lampasas and Kempner.

“Even though we knock heads from time to time, I am still pleased to report that we have the ability to sit down and try to solve problems,” Degraffenried said.

In 2013, the City of Lampasas sued Kempner Water Supply for similar issues.

The courts ultimately ruled in Lampasas’ favor, and Kempner Water Supply had to pay out more than $117,000 in damages.

