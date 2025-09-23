City of Lacy Lakeview opening up food truck park next month

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — A longtime empty lot in Lacy Lakeview is getting new life as the city prepares to open a food truck park in October on the corner of East Craven and Stanfield Street.

The City of Lacy Lakeview announced plans to open a food truck park on a city-owned lot just down the road from City Hall.

The announcement comes just a couple of months after the City of Bellmead started enforcing an ordinance requiring mobile food units to move every 24 hours, causing some food truck owners to look for a new place to set up shop.

The city says this plan was already in the works before Bellmead's decision.

"We were actually already in the works for it. And, but when that happened, we thought we really needed to get this done because those vendors will now need a place to go, you know, something a little more permanent and so we're looking at picking up those most definitely," Calvin Hodde, City Manager of Lacy Lakeview, said.

Hodde said food truck owners will pay rent to the city to use the space.

"We've got it set up to where they can pay a monthly fee, and we have it set up where they could pay for seven days or five days or two days or even one day. So we're working, we've got those rates now set up," Hodde said.

"We're hoping for, you know, seven days a week, some permanent, definitely permanent trucks here," Hodde said.

He said the park will start with eight food trucks and expand in the future.

Local resident Valentina Espinoza, who grabs lunch at food trucks a couple of times a week, welcomes the development.

"You support local businesses and there are also other options, you know, like you're just not stuck with McDonald's, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A," Espinoza said.

"You get like other varieties of stuff to try," Espinoza said.

She said it's helpful to have a set location that presents several food options.

"I think that would be awesome, like a park with different food trucks and stuff," Espinoza said. "I think that that would be awesome to have just a set location."

The city said a car show is scheduled with the Bellmead Lion's Club on Oct. 18 at the location to celebrate its opening. The city has not chosen a name for the park yet.

