City of Iola set to move locations of trash collection site

IOLA, Texas (KRHD) — At a recent meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court, neighbors brought up the Iola waste disposal site, which Commissioner Chad Mallett tells 15 ABC, has been in its current location for years.

“My understanding since about 1988 or 1989," Mallett said.

Part of the current site is in the right-of-way of a property that is being sold, so Mallett says they are conducting an investigation.

“We are surveying the area to to define the boundaries and we're investigating where it would be best to relocate on the adjacent property,” Mallett said.

The area Mallett mentioned is next door to the current location, and he believes the county could use that as a relocation site.

“I believe it is a leased area that we have from Iola ISD that we currently store our road materials on,” Mallett said.

It is a busy place, and site attendant John Maxwell tells15 ABC some neighbors come by several times a week.

“Some come 2 or 3 times. Some people come every time I'm open," Maxwell said.

Maxwell says as long as you are a local resident, they will take all the bagged trash you have

“As long as you have these stickers, you can throw a dozen bags in,” Maxwell said.

When the move happens, it should only be about 50 yards away, so Iola neighbors will have the same access as always. But Mallett tells 15 ABC the move may not happen until the latter part of the year.

“We may need to do that for the budget cycle beginning in October if we don't have the funds to do that,” Mallett said.

Mallett tells 15 ABC they are in the process of getting the survey done, and once approved, he doesn’t expect the move to the adjacent property to take very long.