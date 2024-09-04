City of Hearne looks to beautify downtown with water tower and sidewalk improvements

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Hearne is currently undergoing some water tower and sidewalk upgrades, aiming to beautify the community and resolve some ongoing problems.



The water tower is currently being inspected and painted.

The city will be paying $12,000-$20,000 a year under contract for the maintenance of the water tower.

The city was approved for a grant that they are using for the sidewalk improvements.

The sidewalk improvements is to fix a drainage issue.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Hearne is making improvements to attract neighbors to its downtown area.

The City Manager tells 15 News that Hearne plans to upgrade its sidewalks.

"We're trying to take care of the drainage issues," City Manager, Alonzo Echavarria-Garza said.

"When it rains, we have some issues with the water, " Echavarria-Garza said.

And the water tower.

"As we have all these events downtown, and as more businesses are opening, we have more people here in downtown, they will probably go to the water tower and check it out," Echavarria-Garza said.

To bring a sense of pride in the community.

"I think if we beautify it, i believe people will continue to feel proud of what we have," he said.

15 News walked around downtown and visited some local businesses when they ran into Dana Altimore.

He tells15 News he hopes these improvements help the community grow.

"We want our community to grow, we want our community to enjoy all the good things that we can bring here, that all of us can bring here," owner of Gen Rev Cycles, Dana Altimore said.

"Now we need more traffic, foot traffic, getting people to stop off here and say, 'Hey we've got some more things to offer you downtown," he said.

15 News also spoke with Merriel Hurst, who says she's happy the city is doing what it can to attract neighbors in.

"I'm grateful that we're trying to go, they're trying to go back to the way it was and make it more attractive for people down here," owner of Strictly Business Center, Merriel Hurst said.

Echavarria-Garza tells15 News the city has a long way to go, but the neighbors of Hearne make it worth it.

"That's one of my favorite parts of doing this whole thing, that I get people coming here, and they begin to feel proud of their city," Echavarria-Garza said.