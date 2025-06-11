City of Hearne issues boil-water notice, neighbors react

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — A recent water main break in Hearne is impacting residents.



A boil water notice is covering the east side of Hearne after a main water line broke on Riley Street Monday evening.

Only when a water main break drops below 20 PSI and cannot be adequately isolated, repaired, and disinfected will a boil water notice be required.

The public works director tells 15 ABC they're aiming to lift the boil water notice within the next couple of days.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When they released the notices, I mean, I'd already been up like an hour and a half, then made coffee and everything," said Hearne resident Santos Rios.

"What they found when they excavated was a six-inch water main with a hole the size of a person's fist in it, and it was just blowing water out," said Hearne Public Works Director Bill Duckworth.

That means local residents are having to work a little harder for their water until further notice.

15 ABC asked Hearne resident Wendy Nobles to explain the impact this boil water notice has on residents in the community.

"You have to realize what I need to use water for. We cook with water, we drink water, we fix our coffee, our tea, our kool-aid, whatever it is that you drink, you fix it with water and so you have to remember, 'hey, I need to boil this before I use it' so it's just a kind of think ahead thing."

Neighbors like Wendy Nobles tell 15 ABC incidents like this always create an inconvenience for everyone in our rural community.

"It was just it was off guard. I wish we had had an advanced notice. We know that these kind of things kind of happen when you're in a small town and there's a main water break, it affects everybody."

But the public works director assures 15 ABC that our neighbors' safety is top priority.

"It is inconvenient, but it's something we're gonna work through and hope to have restored to the customers here in a couple of days," Duckworth said.