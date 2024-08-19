City of Bremond reaching out to neighbors for help with building fund

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — The Bremond Chamber of Commerce is having a fundraiser to purchase a building to house their organization.



The fundraiser will be on Aug. 31at the Recreation Center at St. Mary's Catholic Church

The fundraiser will include live music, food, and a dance

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It kind of gives us something that we can be proud of as a community," said Bremond Treasurer, Erica Gray.

The Bremond Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for its building fund.

"We're looking for a huge crowd," said City Mayor, Rick Swick.

"This is an event that we would like to make some money on."

With no other funding available, the Chamber of Commerce is asking for the community's help.

"There's no grants out there for little communities or little chambers like Bremond, we have to find the funds ourselves," Swick said.

"I think it's best to reach out to our community because the community is who the chamber is here to support, so what better way than to let the community be a part of that," Gray said.

15ABC spoke with Erica Gray and Rick Swick about the fundraiser.

They told 15ABC this money is only going to help Bremond in the long run.

"We want people to understand that those funds that come from the community are going to go right back," Swick said.

"That's the fun thing about the chamber is we can reach out to our community and get donations, because a lot of times they get more in return," Gray said.

