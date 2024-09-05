City Council approves pavilion makeover, honoring Calvert's heritage

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — The Virginia Field Pavilion has been a historic part of Calvert for over a century, and is currently under restoration to keep it alive for future generations of neighbors.



The Houston and Texas Central Railroad donated the land for use as a park in 1868.

The Virginia Field Pavilion was built in 1895.

The pavilion was used for public events to bring the community together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Virginia Field Pavilion is currently undergoing improvements in Calvert.

"It is a special historic project and we have people with deep ties to the community that feel very strongly about it," Mayor of Calvert, Layla Wright said.

"We want to do a full upgrade on it so that's around for another 100 years," Wright

15ABC was talking to members of the city council when Jan Walston shared that this pavilion means a lot to not only her, but to her late mother.

"I told her, I said, 'we're going to save it, mom, we're going to save it' and she said, 'I hope I'm going to be here to see it' , and she isn't, but in spirit, she is," Calvert City Council member, Jan Walston said.

15News also spoke with Louise Grigspy, who is a part of a Calvert family that stretches three generations wide.

"I spent so much of my childhood up there in the park and in the pavilion because we didn't have television, we stayed outside most of the time and the park was a real attraction for all of us," Calvert resident, Louise Grigspy said.

She told 15ABC about memories she has from the pavilion and the impact it made on her childhood.

"My mother would fix us peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in the afternoon and we'd put them in our bicycles and go up and sit in the pavilion and eat have our picnic up there by ourselves," Grigspy said.

And tells 15ABC she's glad that Calvert is doing what they can to keep the history of the town alive.

"The people that lived here in Calvert really had a deep feeling for it and I know that they would be very pleased to see that the things that they enjoyed are going to be restored and kept for the future generations," she said.