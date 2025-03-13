Cinderella Moments: Local non-profit makes prom possible for Waco ISD girls

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — For three years, one local nonprofit has offered a group of Waco ISD High School girls the opportunity to go to prom. Dream Couture, a non-profit initiative, provides prom dresses and support to girls from Waco ISD, helping them celebrate a memorable prom night despite financial challenges. 25 News reporter Dominique Leh was with these girls as they said yes to the dress.



A group of 30 girls from Waco High and University High School participated in Dream Couture, a non-profit initiative that provides prom dresses and creates unforgettable prom experiences for students who may not otherwise attend.

Seamstress Roxana Robles tailors donated dresses to fit each girl, and the program turned financial concerns into excitement as participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity to attend prom with friends.

Dream Couture also extends its efforts to 15 girls in McGregor ISD, continually seeking dress and monetary donations to support dress alterations, accessories, and meals for the participants.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Girls just being girls— Prom dress shopping was slightly different for this group of girls from Waco ISD.

30 girls were chosen from Waco High and University High School to participate in Dream Couture, a non-profit that helps girls in our community have a prom night they will never forget.

Roxana Robles is the seamstress behind the magic, helping girls find the perfect dress.

And with a few pins, some added glitz and glamour, she tailors it to make it a dream come true.

These dresses are all donated from our community, which means our neighbors are giving these girls an opportunity they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

"I was considering not going to prom because of the money, but when they brought up this program, I'm going to take it,” said one Waco ISD student.

Keeping them from missing out on an unforgettable night with friends.

"My friend wanted to go to prom, and I'm gonna go to prom with her so we can be there together, and this opportunity is really helpful for us," One student said.

But it’s not just about giving these girls a dress, it’s about putting a smile on their face, shining with confidence and making them feel beautiful.

In addition to these 30 girls from Waco ISD, Dream Couture is also doing the same program for 15 girls in McGregor ISD. The non-profit always accepts donations of dresses and money. Those donations help with things like materials for altering the dresses, jewelry, and meals.

