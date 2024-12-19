‘Chance for change’: Kempner Water Supply Corporation announces open board seats

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — Kempner Water Supply Corporation (KWSC) is seeking candidates to fill three open seats on its board of directors. Although it has been just a year since the last seat was filled, the Mayor of Kempner, JW Wilkerson, sees this as an opportunity for the community to bring about change.

“I can either complain about it, or I can do something,” Wilkerson said.

The current leadership has faced criticism for its handling of ongoing water quality issues. After years of confusion and frustration over water problems, residents have the chance to make a difference.

“Our board right now is composed of some good people," Bruce Swornson, the general manager of Kempner Water Supply, said. Fairly educated people – they know what is going on and once we let them know what the rules are, they realize there are only certain things we can do."

“If you feel like you can contribute and want something to change, become a board member. I think what it would do for most people is open their eyes to what is really going on in the water industry. Everyone has issues with the water.”

Swornson said that board members are involved in determining policies, setting budgets, and overseeing the maintenance of the water system.

However, Wilkerson said that it’s not just about electing new board members but electing leaders who could finally address Kempner's ongoing water crisis.

“I highly encourage everybody that's interested – step into that role and put your name in the hat. Step in the role, get involved, and do something productive rather than sitting on the sidelines complaining, and basically expecting something to change will not change anything,” Wilkerson said.

Those interested in applying can pick up an application at the Kempner Water Supply Office, visit their website, or request one by mail.

Applications must be submitted by January 31 to be included on the ballot.

