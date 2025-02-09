Chad President brings history, community connection to head football coach role at Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple High School has welcomed a new head football coach, Chad President, a third-generation Temple ISD product.

As the Wildcats' new leader, President brings a deep commitment to fostering a winning attitude and creating a positive environment that extends beyond the gridiron.

Reflecting on his new role, President shared, "It’s a, it’s a dream come true.”

For him, coaching at Temple High is more than just a job, it's about giving back to the community that shaped him.

“It’s all about just giving back, I tell people all the time, it’s like paid community service a little bit. But, I think you see yourself in a lot of kids. You know, somebody has given me hope, or given somebody else hope, so you want to give kids hope, that they can make it out,” President said.

Temple Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott highlighted the special bond President has with the community.

“People knew him. They knew him in elementary school, they had a chance to be a part of his growing up, and his journey. If you have a leader, and they’ve been a part of the fabric of that community, and they did things the right way coming up, there’s an innate trust there,” Ott said.

Dr. Ott also emphasized the strong reputation of the President family in Temple.

“Their family has a really good reputation for doing things the right way, and that’s embedded in this community. And he happens to be from that pedigree, who’s done well and helped further Temple standards. So, when you hire people, and they’ve walked that walk and they come back, I think that says ‘We weren’t done with Temple and Temple wasn’t done with us,’” Ott explained.

As one of the youngest head coaches in the state, President recognizes the historic nature of his hiring.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet. I’m humbled to be the first African-American head coach here, it’s humbling to lead this staff,” President said.

President said he is committed to ensuring that the community can trust the coaching staff to do right by their kids.

“The Temple community can trust, not just me, but our coaching staff, to do right by their kids. Hold them accountable, teach them how to be responsible. Mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, we’re going to take care of them and give them the opportunity to be the best versions of themselves,” President said.

Dr. Ott shared a personal connection to the President family, noting that his relationship with them goes back to playing against President's father Monto, a member of the 1992 Temple state championship squad, in high school.

With President at the helm, the Temple High Wildcats are poised for success on and off the field, guided by a coach deeply rooted in the community and dedicated to fostering the best in his players.