Central Texas weather, traffic alerts

COPPERAS COVE:
The Copperas Cove Police Department shared on update Monday on flooding issues reported around the city, primarily on the North and West sides.
These areas include:
- W Avenue B (FM 1113), closed from N 11th St to Northern Dove Ln.
- Summers Rd, impassable near Ashley Dr
- Some high water issues reported along Big Divide Rd
- Water over the highway on N FM 116 at Reagan Ave
Drivers are encouraged to use caution when in these areas. The Streets Department is also closing and opening streets as needed.
KILLEEN:
The City of Killeen announced road closures Monday morning, citing high water as the cause.
Closures include:
- Bunny Trail
- Mustang Drive
- Stallion Drive
- clairidge Avenue
- Chandler Drive
- Reeses Creek at University Drive
The Killeen Police Department also posted about a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7 p.m.
KPD advises that Watercrest is fully hazardous, to Avoid Robinette and Bunny Trail during heavy rain, and that barricades are in place, do not go around them.
LAMPASAS:
Low Water Crossings Closed through the night:
- Naruna
- Hackberry
- E Ave H
The City of Lampasas announced on Monday afternoon W.M. Brook Park is temporarily closed.
The city says rising water in the area is to blame.
