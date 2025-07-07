Central Texas weather, traffic alerts

COPPERAS COVE:

The Copperas Cove Police Department shared on update Monday on flooding issues reported around the city, primarily on the North and West sides.

These areas include:



W Avenue B (FM 1113), closed from N 11th St to Northern Dove Ln.

Summers Rd, impassable near Ashley Dr

Some high water issues reported along Big Divide Rd

Water over the highway on N FM 116 at Reagan Ave

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when in these areas. The Streets Department is also closing and opening streets as needed.

KILLEEN:

The City of Killeen announced road closures Monday morning, citing high water as the cause.

Closures include:



Bunny Trail

Mustang Drive

Stallion Drive

clairidge Avenue

Chandler Drive

Reeses Creek at University Drive

The Killeen Police Department also posted about a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7 p.m.

KPD advises that Watercrest is fully hazardous, to Avoid Robinette and Bunny Trail during heavy rain, and that barricades are in place, do not go around them.

LAMPASAS:

Low Water Crossings Closed through the night:



Naruna

Hackberry

E Ave H

The City of Lampasas announced on Monday afternoon W.M. Brook Park is temporarily closed.

25 News viewer Allen Thomas shared video from the area with us.

The city says rising water in the area is to blame.

