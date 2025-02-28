Central Texas stars leave a lasting mark on Hollywood

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — In honor of the Academy Awards, we're taking a look at some celebrities who got their start in our own neighborhoods.



Central Texas has produced many actors that have gone on to the big screen and win several awards.

Tommy Lee Jones, Jesse Plemons, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Rip Torn and Shannon Elizabeth are some of the most notable Central Texas natives.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One of the most well-known is Tommy Lee Jones, born in San Saba. The Academy Award-winning actor gained widespread recognition for his role as U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard in The Fugitive. He further solidified his legendary status with performances in No Country for Old Men, Men in Black, and Lincoln. In addition to acting, Jones has directed films, including The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

Dallas native Jesse Plemons got his start in the popular television series Friday Night Lights, set in a fictional Texas town. Since then, he has earned critical acclaim, receiving Emmy nominations for Fargo. His film credits include The Irishman, Game Night, and Judas and the Black Messiah, making him one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors.

Born in Waco and raised in Nolanville, Jennifer Love Hewitt became a household name in the 1990s with roles in Party of Five and I Know What You Did Last Summer. She also showcased her musical talents, releasing several studio albums. Her performance in Ghost Whisperer earned her two Saturn Awards for Best Actress on Television.

Temple native Rip Torn enjoyed a six-decade career, earning an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Artie on The Larry Sanders Show. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Cross Creek. Torn starred alongside fellow Texan Tommy Lee Jones in Men in Black and was widely recognized for his comedic performance in DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story.

Shannon Elizabeth, born in Houston, gained fame for her breakout role as Nadia in the 1999 comedy American Pie. Outside of acting, she has been active in wildlife conservation, founding the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation. She is also a competitive poker player, participating in professional tournaments.

From Hollywood success to activism and philanthropy, these Central Texas stars continue to leave a lasting impact on and off the screen.